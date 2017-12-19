Wildcats fall 54-44 to LaVergne

The Wolverines led 14-9 following the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 38-27 through three periods.

Robihay Bush led LaVergne with 15 points while Darion Robinson threw in 13.

Kito Aruh threw in 13 points to lead Central while Gavin Johnson showed some signs of shaking off the affects of his preseason ankle injury with three 3-pointers on his way to 13. Kobe Tibbs scored seven and Kyzick Schweppe, Dalton King and Kene Aruh four apiece.

In another game at the Classic, Mt. Juliet knocked off Nashville Central Christian 74-36. The Golden Bears will return Wednesday for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff against The Lovett School.

Wilson Central will close out the Classic on Wednesday with a 4:30 p.m. game against Father Ryan.