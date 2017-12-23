Big lead slips away from Tigers in second half

But Monterey, which stunned the District 8-A champion Purple Tigers on the same floor in the Region 4-A first round last year, applied more heartbreak with a red-hot second half as the Wildcats snatched a 72-63 victory.

Watertown led 14-6 following the first quarter and 37-23 at halftime before the Wildcats, who knocked down 9 of 20 three-pointers after halftime, closed the margin to 51-50 with eight minutes left as the Purple Tigers slipped to 7-7.

“We shot really good the first half (66 percent) and really bad (24 percent) the second half,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “The kids are still really young and we’re still trying to develop our roles and develop some personality… I feel we’re getting close.”

Monterey’s 6-foot-9 post Michael Cody totaled 25 points for the Wildcats while Tyrus West sank four three-pointers on his way to 19.

“Give them credit, they made some shots in the second half,” Bradshaw said.

Lasater also hit four triples and paced the Purple Tigers with 24 points while Preston Tomlinson finished with 14 in the post and Heath Price 12. Aidan Usher added eight, Jared Tomson three and Brandon Allison two.

After a brief Christmas break, Watertown will jump right back into tournament action in the Nera White Christmas Tournament at Macon County. The Purple Tigers will open with a 5:30 p.m. game against Ezell-Harding on Wednesday.