Devilettes wear out Watertown

Lebanon scored all 19 first-period points and never looked back as the Devilettes improved to 8-6 for the season while the Tigerettes fell to 3-11.

Allissa Mulaski sank four three-pointers to lead Lebanon with 16 points while Maleigha Oldham hit a pair of triples on her way to 10. Akiraona Steverson scored nine while Lindsey Freeman finished with four, Landry Dixon and Anne Marie Heidebreicht a three apiece; Addie Grace Porter, Aaryn Grace Lester, Jakeshia James, Rebecca Brown and Keionna Britton two each and Christaney Brookshire a free throw,

Saranda Woodson scored seven for Watertown while Brenna Luttrell, Ashlea Dickens and Mikayla Nix each nail a three and Macey Justice and Morgan Bain a free throw apiece.

Freeman and Lester made the all-tournament team for Lebanon while McKenna George represented Watertown.

The teams, once county rivals before the TSSAA instituted classification based on enrollment, had not met since the District 14 tournament in 1971, a 67-23 Lebanon win which began the Devilettes’ postseason journey to the state championship. Watertown’s coach was the late Brownie Robinson, whose son Bill, a longtime WHS coach in various sports, is now a regular at LHS games as he and wife Shirley watch their son-in-law, Cory Barrett, coach LHS.

Following a brief break for Christmas, both teams will be back in holiday hoops action on the road. Lebanon will travel to Greeneville for the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic at Hal Henard Hall. The Devilettes will open with South Greene at 4:30 p.m. CST Wednesday.

Watertown will travel to the Cleveland Tournament and open with Walker Valley at 3 p.m. CST Wednesday.