Lady Wildcats win Overton opener

Four Lady Wildcats scored in double figures as they climbed to 9-5 for the season going into Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against the Stewarts Creek-Maplewood winner.

Central led 13-9 following the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime before using a 22-7 third to blow it open to 48-26.

Nicole Brill led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points and five rebounds while Julia Maki tossed in two three-pointers for half of her 12. Taylor Tucker took down five rebounds and threw in two triples as she and Sydnee Richetto each racked up 10 points. Bailey Kaposy connected on a pair of threes for her six while Jasmin Angel finished with four. Kenadhi Killebrew collected eight assists and three rebounds as she and Jaycie Cowan each collected two points.