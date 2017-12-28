Watertown falls to Macon County in Nera White semifinals

Macon led 24-14 following the first quarter, 37-31 at halftime and 51-45 through three periods before outscoring the Purple Tigers 19-9 in the fourth as Watertown dropped to 8-8.

Watertown, which opened the tournament with a 59-38 win over Ezell-Harding on Wednesday, will play Webb for third place at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Macon will play Livingston Academy for the championship at 8:30.

Riley Phillips didn’t miss a shot from the floor or the free-throw line in totaling 20 points for Macon County while Seth Carlisle added 18 and Cameron Welch 13.

Preston Tomlinson poured in 27 points for the Purple Tigers and passed for three assists. Austin Lasater added eight points while Jared Tomson and Heath Price each put in seven and Aidan Usher five. Price pulled down seven rebounds and had six steals.