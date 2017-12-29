Blue Devils roar into Smokies final

The Blue Devils led 15-7 following the first quarter, 34-17 at halftime and 46-31 through three periods as they improved to 12-3 going into Saturday’s 7 p.m. CST final against Buckhorn (Ala.).

Four Devils scored in double figures. Jeremiah Hastings hit two three-pointers and all seven of his free throws while Noah Mulaski sank 8 of 9 from the line as each scored 17 points. Eddie Jackson scored 16 and Gaven Reasonover 14, including four triples. Zion Logue finished with five and Ethan Njezic two.

Okinna Killen, Chapmanville’s 6-foot-9 sophomore post, led the Tigers with 16 points while Kyle Browning added 11.

Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said guard Polo Phillips underwent surgery for a torn meniscus on Dec. 22. Reasonover has picked up his minutes in the rotation.

Greenwood’s 29 sends Friendship to York final

JAMESTOWN — Friendship Christian emerged from Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational semifinals with a 58-55 win over Red Boiling Springs on Friday night at York Institute.

The Commanders led 16-14 following the first quarter, 25-23 at halftime and 38-34 through three periods even though Red Boiling Springs held slight leads throughout the game.

Friendship advanced to Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game against the winner of Clay County and host York Institute.

Joe Greenwood fired in 15 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of three-pointers, for Friendship. Fellow guard Jake Blair finished with 14 while Hanley Sobieszczyk scored nine and Ashton Young, Malachi Frewin and Dorian Champion two each as the Commanders climbed to 10-4.

Mason Hix hit three triples in leading Red Boiling Springs with 16 points while center Dalton Marsh, averaging over 30 points per game, was held to 13. Mathew Murphy’s 12 included a pair of threes.