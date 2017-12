It was the third loss of the season to Stewarts Creek for the Lady Wildcats, who fell to 9-6 going into Saturday’s 6 p.m. third-place game against Mt. Juliet.

Sydnee Richeto racked up two three-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 10 points while Julia Maki finished with five, Nicole Brill four, Taylor Tucker two and Jasmin Angel a free throw.