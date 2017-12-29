Lady Bears fall into Overton third-place game

The Lady Bears led 11-9 following the first quarter before Rossview used a 14-7 second to go in front 23-18 by halftime. The Lady Hawks were ahead 39-27 going into the fourth.

Mt. Juliet slipped to 9-4 and will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game against Wilson Central, which lost to Stewarts Creek 37-22 earlier Friday.

Emma Palmer led the Lady Bears with 13 points from the post while Shelby Petty put in 10 from outside. Aaliyah Frazier finished with eight, Ryleigh Osborne and Tondrianna Davis five apiece and Nevaeh Majors a free throw.