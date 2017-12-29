Lebanon rallies past home team in fourth quarter

The Devilettes trailed 45-42 going into the fourth before dominating the Lady Devils 27-13 in the final eight minutes as they improved to 10-7 going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. CST seventh-place game against Daniel Boone.

Alissa Mulaski sank back-to-back three-pointers early in the fourth quarter to bring Lebanon to within a point. Lindsey Freeman’s basket put the Devilettes in front to stay 50-49. LHS, which tossed in 24 of 29 free throws for the day, knocked down its last nine from the stripe to keep the lead in a physical game which saw 51 fouls called and 67 foul shots between the teams.

Mulaski led Lebanon with 21 points, including four threes, while Freeman scored 16. Maleigha Oldham, Aaryn Grace Lester and Jakeshia James each supplied seven points, Akinaora Steverson four and Christaney Brookshire a three-point play.

Sydni Lollar set a tournament record by hitting all 20 of her free throws on her way to a 2017 tourney-best 34 points for Greeneville. She also took down 10 rebounds.

Lebanon led 16-14 following the first quarter before Greeneville dominated the second 20-10 to go up 30-26 by halftime. The Lady Devils led as much as 49-42 during the third period.