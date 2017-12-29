Mt. Juliet basketball Palmer, Davis combine for 60 in late-night Lady Bear win Staff Reports • Today at 4:55 PM NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet rolled past Antioch 75-53 late Thursday night in the Overton Christmas Tournament. Emma Palmer posted 37 points and Tondrianna Davis dropped in 23 as the Lady Bears improved to 9-3. Mt. Juliet will face either Rossview or Hillsboro in the late game again tonight at 9 p.m. in the semifinals. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.