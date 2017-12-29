Tigers finish fourth at Nera White

Webb led 13-9 following the first quarter, 31-15 at halftime and 40-29 through three periods as Watertown fell to 8-9.

Preston Tomlinson wrapped up a big tournament with 26 points for the Purple Tigers. Heath Price added eight points to go with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Austin Lasater sank a pair of three-pointers for his six while Aidan usher finished with four points, Griffin Creswell a three and Jared Tomson two.

Watertown will take a week off before returning to action next Friday at Nolensville.