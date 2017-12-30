Czeskleba, Schweppe combine for 12 triples in Wildcat win

The Wildcats led 23-12 following the first quarter, 44-29 at halftime and 63-41 through three periods as they improved to 7-9.

Czeskleba’s triples enabled him to lead Central with 21 points while Kito Aruh added 20 from closer in and twin Kene Aruh 19. Schweppe’s five treys accounted for his 15 while Gavin Johnson finished with five and Kobe Tibbs a free throw.

Davione Moses’ 13 points led Overton. Daniel Belser bagged a pair of threes as he and Brendon Palmer-Rhodes each added 11 and Larvite Barnes 10.

Central will resume the District 9-AAA grind Friday night at Gallatin.