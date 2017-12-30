Devilettes defeated by Daniel Boone

The Trailblazers led 10-5 following the first quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 35-21 through three as they improved to 11-4 and the Devilettes dropped to 10-8.

Macie Culbertson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Daniel Boone while Bayleigh Carmichael connected on a pair of three-pointers on her way to 11.

Aaryn Grace Lester led Lebanon with nine points and Alissa Mulaski added eight as each hit a pair of threes. Addie Grace Porter and Christaney Brookshire each finished with five while Maleigha Oldham and Lindsey Freeman flipped in four apiece and Jakeshia James two.

Lebanon will return to the District 9-AAA grind at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Station Camp.