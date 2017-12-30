Friendship falls in Sgt. York final

Clay County led 25-13 following the first quarter, 38-30 at halftime and 53-39 through three periods as Friendship fell to 10-5 for the season.

Tournament most valuable player Landon Woodcock led Clay County with 17 points while Heath Kimes finished with 15.

Jake Blair buried 22 points for Friendship while Joe Greenwood scored six as both earned all-tournament honors. Ashton Young also supplied six points while Dorian Champion finished with five, Malachi Frewin four, Bryce Miller three, Hanley Sobieszczyk two and Coulson Porter a free throw.

Friendship will play host to the Tennessee Heat on Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.