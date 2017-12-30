Frigid Friendship falls in final

The Lady Patriots led 10-3 following the first quarter. A three-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds of the first half by Hailey Pittman pulled Friendship within 24-16. But the momentum didn’t hold as Page dominated the third period 18-2 to open a 42-18 margin as the Lady Commanders fell to 12-3.

Faith Wilkin fired in two three-pointers to lead the Lady Patriots with 19 points while Olivia Wilson added 11 and Delaney Noe 10.

Autumn Groves led the Lady Commanders with nine points while Ashlyn Pittman scored seven, Hailey Pittman five, Rachel Pippin four and Anna Taylor three. The Pittman sisters were named to the all-tournament team.

Friendship will be back at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday when the Tennessee Heat homeschool team comes to the Sportsplex. The middle school double header will tip off at 3:30.

Lady Wildcats pull away from Hillsboro in fourth

NASHVILLE — Overton Christmas Tournament officials reworked the consolation bracket, preventing District 9-AAA rivals Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet from playing for third place in the tournament.

Instead, the Lady Wildcats drew Hillsboro and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 53-44 win Saturday.

Central led 9-8 following the first quarter, trailed 28-23 at halftime and inched back in front 41-40 going into the fourth as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 10-6.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto totaled 23 points, hitting four three-pointers along the way. Julia Maki scored seven as she and Richetto each racked up four assists. Nicole Brill bagged eight rebounds as she, Jasmin Angel and Taylor Tucker each tossed in six points while Sydney Dalton finished with five.

Central will return to the district grind at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gallatin.