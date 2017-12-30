Lady Bears beat Maplewood in Overton finale

The Lady Bears led 16-11 following the first quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 44-29 through three periods as they improved to 10-4.

Emma Palmer powered in 22 points for Mt. Juliet while Tondrianna Davis dropped in three 3-pointers on her way to 17 and Shelby Jane Petty 12, including two triples. Nevaeh Majors flipped in four free throws. Aaliyah Frazier had just two points but pulled down 15 rebounds.

Mt. Juliet will return to the District 9-AAA grind next Friday when the Lady Bears play host to Beech at 6:30 p.m.