Commanders douse Heat

Blair bagged three 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for 23 while big man Sobieszczyk scored 20 as the Commanders climbed to 11-5 for the season.

Friendship led 16-12 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter before opening a 33-22 halftime margin and 51-38 through three. The Commanders connected on 12 of 17 free throws in the fourth.

Joe Greenwood sank all six of his foul shots on his way to knocking down 19 for Friendship while Ashton Young added 11, Coulson Porter four and Malachi Frewin two.

Reggie Dowelen dropped in a pair of triples to lead the Heat homeschoolers with 16.

Friendship will play host to Clarksville Academy on Friday night in Middle Region District 2-A action.

Friendship girls rout Lancaster

Friendship Christian’s girls had no trouble with visiting Lancaster Christian in an 84-17 wipeout Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Commanders led 28-3 following the first quarter and 55-10 at halftime as they climbed to 13-3 for the season.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in three first-half three-pointers and led the Lady Commanders with 25 points while twin sister Hailey hit four triples and scored all 24 of her tallies before halftime. Autumn Groves finished with 15 while Hannah Alexander added eight, Sydney McCormick and Savannah Craighead four each and Rachel Pippin two.

Friendship will play host to Clarksville Academy at 6 p.m. Friday in Middle Region District 2-A action.