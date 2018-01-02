Tucker's 27 points lead CU ladies to 74-62 home win

It marked the first game for Cumberland since December 16 and the victory extended the team’s winning streak to seven contests dating to November 28.

Tucker, whose performance earned her Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors Monday, made all six attempts from behind the arc, the first Phoenix player with six triples in a game since Casie Cowan made six on January 25, 2014. She made 10-of-15 shots overall in the contest while adding seven rebounds and three assists. The junior netted the first eight points of the contest and 11 of the team’s first 13 points in the opening quarter, hitting three 3-pointers in the process.

Cumberland (10-4) got off to a quick start, connecting on 6-of-8 from behind the arc in the first period, three apiece from Tucker and Carli Codner-Pinto, who posted 14 points in the win. Ryann Sylvester made three triples in the opening quarter for the Rams, though, keeping it close.

Codner-Pinto hit trifectas on consecutive possessions and made another late in the period, giving the Phoenix a 24-16 advantage at the end of 10 minutes.

Micah Norris made a 3-pointer for Cumberland to extend the CU lead to 29-20 in the second quarter and neither team scored for the next two minutes. Sylvester’s fourth triple of the half ended the drought, but layups by Codner-Pinto and Kaitlin Oliver pushed the advantage to 34-23 midway through the second period.

Neither team netted a point for over three minutes, including more than four minutes for the Rams, before one free throw by Jasmine Atkins and one from McKinley Seal ended the stretch for Mobile. Tucker’s baseline floater ended the half with Cumberland ahead, 38-30.

Tucker netted 13 points and Codner-Pinto posted 11 for CU, which shot 64 percent (14-for-22) from the field but committed 13 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Sylvester kept the Rams in the game with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Mobile converted those Phoenix miscues into 15 points.

Cumberland missed its first eight shots of the third period and baskets by Seal and Artesia McDowell pulled the Rams within 39-36 at the 6:12 mark, forcing a timeout by the home team. The Phoenix responded with a 14-2 spurt over the next five minutes, with Mobile missing five shots and committing two turnovers, failing to connect on a field goal until a 3-pointer by Jordyn York with just over a minute left in the quarter.

Tucker’s 3-pointer from the top of the key thanks to a friendly roll started the run for CU and she made another on the team’s next possession. Codner-Pinto added a triple and Tucker’s layup plus the foul stretched the lead to 51-38. Oliver and Kerrice Watson each connected on one foul shot for a 53-38 advantage with 1:38 remaining in the quarter.

Mobile continued the fight, though, with two free throws by Tara Tuck as well as a layup at the buzzer from Caitlyn Hall cutting the deficit to 10.

Tucker’s final 3-pointer of the game in the first minute of the fourth quarter pushed the lead back to a dozen and her turn-around jumper in the lane stretched the advantage to a game-high 65-49 midway through the last period. Mobile did not get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Micah Norris posted 16 points for the Phoenix and Oliver added six points and a game-best nine rebounds.

Sylvester finished with 14 points and Kendra Langham added 12 points, hitting 8-of-13 at the foul line. York netted 11 points off the bench for the Rams (8-6).

Cumberland will play its final non-conference game of the year on Thursday, playing host to Stillman College at 6 p.m. before opening Mid-South Conference play Saturday at ninth-ranked Lindsey Wilson.