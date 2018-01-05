Baird girls roll past Watertown

The Devilettes led 13-3 following the first quarter, 32-15 at halftime and 49-15 through three periods.

Terri Reynolds racked up 25 points for Baird while Meioshe Mason notched nine, Sani Scott six, Julia Manus five, Madison Jennings and Joslyn Lackey four each, Finley Tomlin three and Shekinah Brinkley two.

Baird also won the junior-varsity game 29-2 after leading 25-0 at halftime.

Scott scored 11 for the Devilette JV while Jennings supplied six, Brinkley and Brooklyn Young four each and Tomlin and Lackey two apiece.

Walter J. Baird will travel to West Wilson on Tuesday.