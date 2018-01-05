Commanders conquer Clarksville Academy

The Cougars built a 17-12 first-quarter lead and were up 29-24 at halftime before the Commanders climbed past the visitors and went up 41-34 going into the fourth. Friendship flicked in 11 of 12 free throws during the final eight minutes. And the rebound of the miss was stolen by Jake Blair, who converted two more from the line.

Blair scored eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and finished with four three-pointers. Joe Greenwood fired in 5 of 7 free throws on his way to 16 while Ashton Young hit all four of his foul shots en route to 10. Hanley Sobieszczyk added eight while Dorian Champion converted a first-quarter three-point play and some key second-half defensive plays. Bryce Miller buried a first-quarter three from the corner as the Commanders climbed to 12-5 for the season and 4-1 in district play.

Daniel Loos, Clarksville Academy’s 6-foot-5 post, led the visitors with 18 as the Cougars slipped to 11-3, 3-1.

Both teams will next face Goodpasture. Clarksville Academy will engage in the battle of Cougars on Saturday before Goodpasture visits the Sportsplex on Tuesday night.

Lebanon rallies past Station Camp in second half

GALLATIN — Lebanon rallied in the second half Friday night to overtake host Station Camp 64-57 in District 9-AAA action.

Following an 11-11 first-quarter tie, the Bison charged in front 33-25 by halftime before the Blue Devils battled back to within 44-43 going into the fourth.

Ethan Nzezic knocked down eight of his 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Jeremiah Hastings had nine of his 11 in the second half, including a pair of three-pointers, as Lebanon improved to 13-4 for the season and 3-1 in district action.

Noah Mulaski led Lebanon with 16 points while Eddie Jackson fired in 15 and Njezic 12. Gaven Reasonover scored seven and Evan Britt a three.

Jonathan Gillard totaled 20 points and Justin McMurry 12 for Station Camp.

Lebanon will return to Sumner County on Tuesday for a visit to nearby Gallatin.

Wildcats climb past Gallatin in fourth

GALLATIN — Wilson Central overcame a deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off Gallatin 38-35 Friday night.

The Green Wave led 31-28 before Wilson Central outscored them 10-4 in the fourth.

Gavin Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 points while Naz Czeskleba scored nine, Kito Aruh six and twin Kene Aruh five as Central moved to 2-2 in District 9-AAA and 8-9 for the season.

Gallatin fell to 15-3 for the season and 3-1 in the district.

The teams were tied 5-5 following the first quarter before Central snuck in front 16-15 by halftime.

Wilson Central will play host to Station Camp on Tuesday.

Bears finish off Bucs in fourth

MT. JULIET — Freshman Riggs Abner and veteran Isaac Stephens enjoyed big fourth quarters Friday night to help Mt. Juliet stave off Beech 54-49 in District 9-AAA action.

Following an 8-8 first quarter, the Golden Bears led 23-18 at halftime and 36-30 through three periods. Stephens scored 10 fourth-quarter points, sinking all six of his free throws and finished with 13 points, including 7-of-8 from the line. Abner also finished with 13, including six in the fourth as Mt. Juliet improved to 13-4 for the season and 3-1 in the district.

Jordan Lockridge sank three 3-pointers on his way to 11 while Will Pruitt’s eight included a pair of second-quarter triples. J.C. Crawford and Bailey Bryant each bucked two.

No one scored in double figures for the Buccaneers, who fell to 10-10, 0-4.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Hendersonville on Tuesday night.

Allen undergoes surgery: Bears coach Troy Allen underwent successful surgery on a herniated disc Dec. 27 and is recuperating at home, according to the team’s Twitter page. Allen, in his 13th season at Mt. Juliet, took a leave of absence last month to deal with the medical issue. Assistant coach Michael Berardi has been coaching the team during the interim.