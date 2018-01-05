Lebanon city league results

PEE WEE
Orange 10, Gold 6
Jase Atwood scored six points and Tyler Brownlee and Hadley Hays two each for the Orange.
Mason Seaborn threw in three points, Clay Hawkins two and Alivia Weir a free throw for the Gold.
Light Blue 17, Gray 15
Zion Clemmons scored six points for the Light Blue while Luke Hayes finished with four; Romel Anderson, Cason Denton and Carson Thomas two each and Gavin Whiteman a free throw.
Kendrick Lewis scored six for the Gray while Eli Spurlock finished with five and Zavien Dye and Gabriel Ramkisson each tossed in two.
11 BOYS
Gold 17, Green 8
Abe Goolsby scored six points for the Gold while Damreus Thompson finished with four; Jayden Carpenter, Joey Thomas and Tucker Smith two each and Avry Corley a free throw.
Nicolas Cason finished with four points for the Green while Eli Brownlee and Bryson Underwood each tossed in two.