Lebanon city league results

PEE WEE

Orange 10, Gold 6

Jase Atwood scored six points and Tyler Brownlee and Hadley Hays two each for the Orange.

Mason Seaborn threw in three points, Clay Hawkins two and Alivia Weir a free throw for the Gold.

Light Blue 17, Gray 15

Zion Clemmons scored six points for the Light Blue while Luke Hayes finished with four; Romel Anderson, Cason Denton and Carson Thomas two each and Gavin Whiteman a free throw.

Kendrick Lewis scored six for the Gray while Eli Spurlock finished with five and Zavien Dye and Gabriel Ramkisson each tossed in two.

11 BOYS

Gold 17, Green 8

Abe Goolsby scored six points for the Gold while Damreus Thompson finished with four; Jayden Carpenter, Joey Thomas and Tucker Smith two each and Avry Corley a free throw.

Nicolas Cason finished with four points for the Green while Eli Brownlee and Bryson Underwood each tossed in two.