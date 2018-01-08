Phoenix fall in final seconds at Lindsey Wilson

Wallace was fouled on a 3-pointer attempt with 1.8 seconds to play in the contest, a questionable foul call at that, but the senior coolly knocked down all three foul shots. Diondrey Holt Jr. was knocked down on the inbounds pass and made the first free throw for Cumberland. His second attempt rattled around but no Phoenix player was able to grab it for a putback attempt, ending a gritty effort for the Phoenix.

Cumberland trailed 54-49 with eight minutes to play but put together a 15-4 spurt over the next five minutes. Andrew Rogan made a 3-pointer and had another field goal, evening the game at 56.

Holt, Jr.’s two foul shots and a runner off the glass gave the Phoenix a 60-56 edge. Charles Sweatt-Washington’s tough drive and another bucket by Holt, Jr., made it a 64-58 Cumberland lead with just under three minutes to play.

From there Cumberland was unable to score, missing three layups at the rim against LWC seven-footer Nic Brown, all three missing high off the glass over the big man. Wallace made an 18-footer and then a 15-footer on the baseline to pull the Blue Raiders within two. Rhyan Townes’ miss ended up in the hands of Brown, who made both foul shots with 49.2 seconds remaining.

Holt, Jr., missed the last chance for Cumberland, though Rogan nearly stole a pass on the other end with Lindsey Wilson on the fast break. That set-up the final sequence for Wallace to win the contest.

Wallace netted a game-high 26 points with six rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Raiders. Kel Stotts posted 13 points and Brown collected 12 and four blocks.

Sweatt-Washington led the Phoenix with 19 points, 13 of those in the first half, while Holt, Jr., and Rogan each recorded 14. Ty Sean Powell posted five points and a team-best seven rebounds in 12 minutes of action off the bench.

The teams went back-and-forth to start the contest, with neither team leading by more two points for the first nine minutes. Sweatt-Washington’s basket and the foul knotted the game at 14, but the Blue Raiders scored the next nine points and 13 of the next 16.

Wallace and Jordan Hamlette each made a 3-pointer and another field goal during the run, Hamlette’s triple giving LWC a 27-17 advantage with just under five minutes left in the half. A 3-pointer by Stotts made it 33-24 at the three-minute mark of the period.

Trenton Perry answered with a triple for the Phoenix, starting an 11-3 spurt to end the half for CU. Holt, Jr., hit a runner and Sweatt-Washington nailed a pair of 3-pointers, the second one in the last five seconds to pull the Phoenix within 36-35 at intermission.

Sweatt-Washington netted 13 points off the bench for Cumberland in the half, hitting 5-of-7 shots overall. No other player had more than five points and CU committed 10 miscues, which the Blue Raiders turned into 12 points. Wallace paced the home team with 12 points, but LWC made just 8-of-16 at the foul line.

Cumberland will take on sixth-ranked University of Pikeville on Thursday and travels to Shawnee State next Saturday to end a three-game road swing to begin Mid-South Conference action.

Slow second half spells defeat for CU ladies

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Cumberland shot just 31 percent in the second half, unable to put together a full 40 minutes, and Kayla Styles netted 26 points for 12th-ranked Lindsey Wilson, as the Blue Raiders broke open a close game and posted a 67-51 victory over the Phoenix in women’s basketball action here Saturday at the Biggers Sports Center.

Cumberland (11-5, 0-1 Mid-South) lost for the first time since November 25, ending an eight-game winning streak. The Phoenix trailed just 31-27 at the half thanks to a strong second period that included a 14-6 run for CU.

Lindsey Wilson (13-2, 1-0) led by five at the four-minute mark of the third quarter before two free throws by Reagan Turner, one foul shot from Styles and then a basket by Styles pushed the LWC advantage to 44-34.

Styles netted the Blue Raiders’ first three points of the final period and added a 3-pointer at the 6:26 mark, a dagger that increased the LWC lead to 57-42. Turner’s triple, a basket by Styles and one free throw for Teanna Curry made it an 18-point game with less than three minutes remaining.

Cumberland made just 9-of-29 shots from the field in the second half and committed seven turnovers. The Phoenix also hit only 2-of-19 from 3-point range in the contest, including 0-for-9 in the second half.

Curry posted 16 points and Turner netted 15 for the Blue Raiders, who connected on 17-of-24 free throws.

Kyra Tucker led Cumberland with 17 points, all in the first three quarters, though she made only 1-of-6 from behind the arc. She was the only CU player in double figures.

The Phoenix started slowly and were unable to stop LWC’s Curry from getting to the rim in the first four minutes of the contest, with the junior scoring the first four baskets for the Blue Raiders, all on layups.

After a backdoor layup from Tucker knotted the game at six, Lindsey Wilson netted the next nine points, as Cumberland did not score for exactly five minutes. Devin Cheatum’s 3-pointer from the right corner as well as two free throws and then a basket by Styles put the home team ahead, 15-6.

The Phoenix trailed 19-10 at the end of 10 minutes thanks to 5-for-15 shooting from the field, including at least three misses around the basket. The defensive effort and offensive execution improved dramatically in the second period for CU, with a field goal by Kaitlin Oliver and two straight layups from Kerrice Watson cutting the deficit to four.

Styles answered with a triple for the Blue Raiders, but Tucker made one of her own after an offensive rebound from freshman Kaitlyn Norman kept the play alive. The teams exchanged trifectas again and Tucker’s bucket underneath trimmed the LWC lead to 25-24 with 4:13 left in the half.

Jailen Murphy’s layup made it a one-point game again later in the quarter but a 15-footer from Styles put Lindsey Wilson ahead, 31-27, at intermission. Styles and Curry combined for 22 of LWC’s 31 points while Cumberland shot 7-for-12 from the field in the second period and Tucker paced the club with nine points.

Cumberland travels to the University of Pikeville on Thursday and fourth-ranked Shawnee State next Saturday to finish a three-game road swing to open Mid-South Conference action.