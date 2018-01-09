Lady ‘Cats fall to Station Camp

The Lady Bison led 13-9 following the first quarter, 22-20 at halftime and 36-31 through three periods as Central slipped to 11-7 for the season and 2-3 in the district.

Veteran Jane Deason drained three 3-pointers in leading the Lady Bison with 14 points while Olivia Delk and Faith Eubank each added 11 from inside.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points while Kenadhi Killebrew added eight, Julia Maki and Taylor Tucker five each, Nicole Brill and Jasmin Angel four apiece and Bailey Kaposy a three-pointer.

The Lady Wildcats will continue their lengthy homestand Friday night with Portland comes in for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

Lebanon moves into second place in 9-AAA

GALLATIN — Lebanon struggled offensively, but defeated improving Gallatin 58-50 Tuesday night to set up a first-place showdown in District 9-AAA on Friday night.

The Devilettes led 15-13 following the first quarter, 35-22 at halftime and 46-38 through three periods as they improved to 12-8 for the season and 4-1 in the district, one game behind 5-0 Beech, which will come to LHS’ Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court for homecoming and the league lead at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hendersonville’s loss to Mt. Juliet gave Lebanon sole possession of second place.

Lebanon hit just two three-pointers and 21 of 36 free throws.

“We couldn’t hit anything,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “Gallatin’s getting better. They’re playing hard. They’re going to beat somebody.”

Maleigha Oldham led four Devilettes in double figures with 15 points while Christaney Brookshire tossed in 13 from the post and Addie Grace Porter and Allissa Mulaski 10 each from the backcourt. Lindsey Freeman finished with six and Anne Marie Heidebreicht four.

Sophomore point guard Jo’Neca Talley tossed in 15 points for Gallatin while freshman Jeremia Montgomery hit two threes on her way to 11 and Andrea McDowell 10.

Allison’s 22 leads Tigerettes to win at Livingston

LIVINGSTON — In a season of frustration, Watertown got its initial signature win in District 8-AA Tuesday night as the Tigerettes held off longtime league and state AA power Livingston Academy 49-46 Tuesday night.

Brittni Allison had the hot hand with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, as the Tigerettes took just their fourth win of the season against 14 losses. Their first-ever District 8-AA win made them 1-4 in the league.

The Lady Wildcats led 10-9 following the first quarter before Watertown used a 17-8 second to surge in front 26-18 by halftime. The teams played to a 10-10 draw in the third before Livingston’s 18-13 fourth left the home team short.

McKenna George added 11 points for the Tigerettes while Emma Edwards added eight to go with nine rebounds. Ashlea Dickens drained a pair of threes for her six points while Saranda Woodson tossed in two free throws.

Watertown will return home to play host to 8-AA foe Cannon County at 6 p.m. Friday.

Friendship falls to Goodpasture in first-place showdown

Goodpasture downed host Friendship Christian in a battle of Middle Region District 2-A unbeatens 41-35 Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Lauren King led the Lady Cougars with 10 points as Goodpasture improved to 16-1 for the season and 7-0 in district play.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 15 to lead the Lady Commanders while twin sister Hailey Pittman added eight, Autumn Groves four, Savannah Craighead three, Anna Taylor and Rachel Pippin two apiece and Sydney McCormick a free throw as Friendship fell to 14-4, 5-1.

Friendship will remain home for a visit from University School of Nashville at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Palmer’s 28-16 powers Lady Bears to road win

HENDERSONVILLE — Emma Palmer overpowered Hendersonville with 28 points and 16 rebounds in the post Tuesday night as Mt. Juliet took a 56-43 win in District 9-AAA.

Shelby Petty poured in three 3-pointers as she contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds to add balance from the perimeter. Ryleigh Osborne sank two triples for her six while Gentry Houston had one trey. Kiki Jervis sank a pair of free throws as she, Tondrianna Davis and Aaliyah Frazier (11 rebounds) each finished with two as the Lady Bears improved to 11-5 for the season and 3-2 in the district, tied with Hendersonville for third place. Nevaeh Majors didn’t score but passed for six assists.

The Lady Bears will return to Sumner County on Friday night when they visit Station Camp for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.