Friday games moved up to beat winter weather

Lebanon’s home games against Beech have been moved up 24 hours to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Homecoming festivities will be held between games. Noah Mulaski will be presented with his 1,000th-career point basketball, athletic director/Blue Devil assistant coach Zach Martin said.

Also moved from Friday to Thursday are Portland at Wilson Central, which has been moved up to 6 p.m., Cannon County at Watertown, which will remain at 6, and Mt. Juliet at Station Camp, which will stay at 6:30.

Friendship Christian already has a home game Thursday with University School of Nashville while Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Nashville Christian, both at 6 p.m. Both also have Middle Region District 2-A games scheduled Friday - FCS at Davidson Academy and MJCA at home against Clarksville Academy. There is no word from those schools regarding their Friday games.

Purple Tigers fall in OT at Livingston

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Academy’s boys emerged with a 69-66 overtime win over Watertown in the Purple Tigers’ inaugural District 8-AA trip to Overton County on Tuesday night.

Watertown led 14-13 following the first quarter before the teams went into halftime tied 24-24. The Purple Tigers surged to a 45-38 lead going into the fourth before the Wildcats rallied to even the score at 58-58 and force four minutes of free basketball.

Preston Tomlinson totaled 22 points for the Purple Tigers while Austin Lasater added 18 as each tossed in two three-pointers. Heath Price produced 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Aidan Usher scored seven points, Jared Tomson four, Addison Clinton three and Griffin Creswell a free throw.

Watertown will play host to district rival Cannon County on Thursday, a game moved up 24 hours due to Friday’s forecasted winter storm. The girls will tip off the double header at 6 p.m.

Lady Saints defeated by DCA

MT. JULIET — Donelson Christian’s girls pulled away to a 41-25 triumph at Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday night.

The Lady Wildcats led 9-7 following the first quarter, 20-10 at halftime and 31-17 through three periods.

Faith Gober led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points.

Amelia Lyons’ game-high 19 included a pair of three-pointers for Mt. Juliet Christian. Marcella Gallione hit a three, Caitlyn Smith two and Sam Stilts a free throw.

MJCA will travel to Nashville Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday.