Lebanon city league results

TUESDAY

PEE WEE

Green 7, Gold 3

Amirah Chrisman finished with four points and Trey Patino three for the Green.

Clay Hawkins had two points and Jaiden Goldsmith a free throw for the Gold.

Red 14, Black 0

Niken Walker racked up eight points for the Red while Peyton Webb finished with four and Jaden Fugate two.

11 BOYS

Green 28, Red 12

Nicolas Cason and Ian McParlin each put in eight points for the Green while Caleb Butts finished with four and Eli Brownlee, Luke Robertson and Bryson Underwood two apiece.

Michael Howell had five points, Joshua McGuire four and Josh Sawyer three for the Red.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Orange 6, Blue 3

Carter Major threw in three points, Evyn Underwood two and Parker Triplett a free throw for the Orange.

Devon Brown tossed in two points and Levi Parkerson a free throw for the Blue.

Red 21, Black 10

JaMichael Mitchell poured in 13 points for the Red while Jayden Cook finished with four, Kayden Waller three and Dylan Poole a free throw.

Jordan Kelly scored six for the Black while Clay Davis and David Robbins each racked up two.

11 BOYS

Blue 26, Black 18

Peyton Hoover scored seven points for the Blue while Thomas Curley collected six, Jacob Blankenship five, Nathan Perry four and Connor Hall and Anthony Crowell two each.

Jordan Evert scored seven for the Black while Jacob Smart finished with four; Tyler Eilering, Seaton Hapner and Brendon Sokol two each and Connor Glover a free throw.

SATURDAY

8-9 COED

Black 14, Burnt Orange 0

Damian Nieves notched eight points and Ty Duckwiler six for the Black.

Blue 13, Purple 11

Xavier Neuble scored seven points, Samuel Robertson four and Kaden Goodloe two for the Blue.

Donovan Pickett put in five points and Jack Nolan, Amelia Parker and Barrett Rozell two each for the Purple.

PEE WEE

Blue 12, Orange 11

Peyton Brown led the Blue with eight points while Kayden Young had the other four.

Jase Atwood fired in four points for the Orange while Tyler Brownlee, Hadley Hays and Canaan Rozell each tossed in two and Carleigh Barrett a free throw.

Black 12, Green 10

Carter Mull tossed in 10 points and Easton Thompson two for the Black.

Tyga Gonzalez finished with four points for the Green while Haidyn Evert, Kloe Kamm and Trey Patino each put in a pair.