Beech turns back Lebanon to stay in 9-AAA lead

Mia Dean dropped in two third-quarter three-pointers as Beech battled back from a 34-24 halftime deficit. Her second triple broke a 38-38 deadlock and put the Lady Buccaneers ahead to stay. The Lady Bucs bagged 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter as they improved to 6-0 in the district, turning back Lebanon’s bid to pull into a first-place tie as the Devilettes dropped to 3-3 in the league and 12-9 for the season.

Dean, who led the Lady Bucs with 19 points, hit the first two of her four triples to help Beech to an early lead as the visitors were up 19-13 at the first-quarter break.

But a Christaney Brookshire layup enabled Lebanon to catch the Lady Bucs at 19-19 and and an Addie Grace Porter three-pointer put the Devilettes in front for the first time 22-19.

Shiya Hoosier finished with 14 points and Kennedy Powell 11 for Beech.

Allissa Mulaski came off Lebanon’s bench to lead the Devilettes with 13 points, including three first-half three-pointers to fuel the comeback. Porter put in 11 of her 12 in the first half. Brookshire and Lindsey Freeman finished with nine apiece, Jakeshia James five and Lester two free throws.

Lebanon will remain home to play host to Portland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to wrap up the first half of the double round robin district schedule.

Friendship edges USN

Friendship Christian edged visiting University School of Nashville 47-44 Thursday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 17 points to lead the Lady Commanders. Sydney McCormick added eight points while Autumn Groves and Hailey Pittman each scored seven, Rachel Pippin four, Anna Taylor two and Hannah Alexander and Savannah Craighead a free throw apiece.

Olivia Dossett dropped in 11 points and Brooke Burgess 10 for USN.

Friday’s home game with Davidson Academy has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the Sportsplex.

Station Camp edges Lady Bears in OT

GALLATIN — Station Camp’s Faith Eubank bagged three free throws with no time left in regulation to pull the Lady Bison into a tie and scored overtime’s only field goal, which was enough to deal Mt. Juliet a 56-54 loss Thursday night.

The Lady Bison led 12-11 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet moved in front 27-25 by halftime. Station Camp was back in the lead 42-39 going into the fourth before the end-of-game foul on a three-point attempt gave the home team new life.

Eubank sank 7 of 8 free throws and 6 of 8 field goals to lead the Lady Bison with 19 points while Olivia Delk dropped in 6 of 8 from the line on her way to 14. Bre Burns added 11.

Emma Palmer overcame a slow start to pour in 26 points to lead the Lady Bears while Shelby Petty and Tondrianna Davis each dropped in nine, Nevaeh Majors seven and Ryleigh Osborne a first-quarter three-pointer as Mt. Juliet fell to 11-6 for the season and 3-3 in District 9-AAA.

Next week will be rivalry week for the Lady Bears as they visit Wilson Central on Tuesday and play host to Lebanon as the district schedule tips off the second half next Friday. Both games will begin at 6:30 p.m.