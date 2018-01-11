Blue Devils survive last-gasp Beech shot

The Blue Devils led 20-11 following the first quarter, 30-26 at halftime and 38-29 through three periods before the Buccaneers battled back to give themselves a chance at an upset road win.

Center Eddie Jackson went over 1,000 points for his career with 15 to lead Lebanon. Evan Britt bagged three 3-pointers on his way to 11. But it was his 15-footer following his missed three which gave the Blue Devils a late four-point lead. Jeremiah Hastings scored seven points, Noah Mulaski (who received his 1,000-point ball was crowned homecoming king earlier in the evening) and Ethan Njezic six each, Gaven Reasonover four and Zion Logue two as LHS improved to 14-5 for the season and 4-2 in District 9-AAA.

Jayson Brown threw in three triples to lead Beech with 18 points.

Lebanon will play host to Portland on Tuesday night.

Wildcats hold off Portland 43-41

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central survived a halfcourt heave at the buzzer by Portland to escape with a 43-41 win Thursday night.

The Wildcats missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with three seconds left. After a timeout, Portland tried the long-distance shot.

Central won a first-quarter three-point shooting contest 3-2 as the Wildcats, with Gavin Johnson hitting two of them, took a 9-6 lead. The teams were tied 18-18 at halftime before the home team took a 33-23 advantage going into the fourth period.

Johnson hit three triples to lead Central with 18 points while Kito Aruh added eight. Kyzick Schweppe sank a pair of threes as he and Kene Aruh each scored six while Naz Czeskleba threw in three and Daniel Jackson two free throws.

Bryce Keith connected on three triples to pace Portland with 18 points.

Central will wrap up the first half of the District 9-AAA schedule Tuesday night when Mt. Juliet comes in following the girls’ 6:30 p.m. game.

Tomlinson scores 1,000th career point in Tiger triumph

WATERTOWN — Watertown took the lead with a strong second quarter and held off Cannon County 50-44 in District 8-AA action Thursday night.

The Lions led 14-11 following the first quarter before an 18-7 second propelled the Purple Tigers into a 29-21 halftime lead. Cannon County closed the margin to 36-31 going into the fourth.

Austin Lasater sank four three-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 18 points.

Preston Tomlinson’s 17 included his 1,000th career point. He also took down four rebounds, passed for four assists and had four steals.

Aidan Usher scored six points for the Purple Tigers while Jared Tomson finished with five and Addison Clinton and Heath Price two apiece. Tomson also tossed four assists.

Watertown will travel to Carthage to take on Smith County on Tuesday night following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.

Friendship falls to USN

University School of Nashville captured a 61-52 win at Friendship Christian in a Middle Region District 2-A game at the Bay Family Sportsplex on Thursday night.

The Tigers led 16-12 following the first quarter before the Commanders climbed into a 24-24 halftime tie. But Friendship had just four third-period points in falling behind 33-28 as FCS fell to 12-7 for the season and 4-3 in the district.

Drew Dibble scored 17 points and George Corzine 16 for USN. Quinn Weelock threw in three 3-pointers on his way to 12.

Joe Greenwood’s 17 included three triples for Friendship while Ashton Young threw in 13 and Jake Blair tossed in 12. Dorian Champion finished with five, Bryce Miller a three and Hanley Sobieszczyk two.

Friday’s home game with Davidson Academy has been re-scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Sportsplex.

Golden Bears win on the road

GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet took a 59-52 District 9-AAA win on the road at Station Camp on Thursday night.

The Golden Bears led 16-11 following the first quarter, 22-21 at halftime and 38-28 through three periods.

Isaac Stephens scored 16 points from the post for Mt. Juliet while Jordan Lockridge added 11, Will Pruitt nine in the fourth quarter, Gavin Wilson eight, Ryan McIntosh five, J.C. Crawford and Bryan Aiken four each and Riggs Abner two.

Jonathan Gillard’s 16 points, which included a pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers, led Station Camp. Kavon Blankenship added 10.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Wilson Central on Tuesday to wrap up the first half of the district schedule before wrapping up rivalry week next Friday at home against Lebanon.

Strong fourth-quarter lifts short-handed Saints to road win

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian broke a tie in the fourth quarter and took a big Middle Region District 2-A win at Nashville Christian 44-39 Thursday night.

The teams were tied 30-30 before the Saints outscored the Eagles 14-9 over the final eight minutes to improve to 9-7 for the season.

Nashville Christian led 13-4 following the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime before a 14-9 third brought the Saints into the tie.

Despite Gavin Forsha missing the game due to illness, three Saints scored in double figures, led by Caylor Bates with 15, followed by Trent Graves with 12 and Jacob Hall 10, with the latter hitting a pair of three-pointers. Logan Collier, Cole Alsup and David Hylick each had two points as five MJCA players missed the game, four due to illness and one to injury.

Miles Smith sank a pair of threes to lead Nashville Christian with 11 points.

Friday’s home game with Clarksville Academy has been postponed until Jan. 22. The Saints will next travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday night.