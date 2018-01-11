Fast start carries Phoenix to road win

Cumberland started the contest with a 14-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers from Patton and two jumpers by Micah Norris, forcing a timeout by the Bears at the 5:02 mark of the first period. A basket by Kayla Mullins got Pikeville on the board at the 4:49 mark of the quarter and Cumberland led 20-9 at the end of one period.

Pikeville pulled within six in the second quarter but Lindsey’s old-fashioned 3-point play and a half-court heave just before the halftime buzzer put the Phoenix ahead, 32-21, at the break.

Oliver’s layup at the 8:52 mark of the third quarter extended the CU advantage to 34-21, but CU netted just five points over the next six minutes. Jamie Castle’s 3-pointer and a basket from Kayla Mullins started a 19-8 run for the Bears, with 10 of the 18 points coming at the foul line for the home team.

Carli Codner-Pinto’s 3-pointer in the final minute of the quarter pushed the edge to 45-40, but Elisabeth Latham’s putback just before the buzzer cut the CU lead to three headed to the final period.

Neither team could buy a bucket in the fourth quarter, with no points for either squad for more than five minutes. Pikeville missed its first six shots and Cumberland was 0-for-3 with three turnovers before Rachel Lee’s layup made it a one-point game, but Kyra Tucker answered with a field goal for CU and then Tucker found Oliver for a layup to extend the lead to 49-44.

Zaria Hollier’s basket for Pikeville made it a three-point game again, but that was as close as the Bears would get. Patton scored on a curl under the basket, then made a steal and was fouled intentionally on the other end. She made one foul shot and hit two free throws with 20.7 seconds remaining for a six-point CU advantage.

Oliver posted Cumberland’s first double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Patton made three 3-pointers and 5-of-9 shots overall for 17 points, while Lindsey finished with a season-high 10 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Mullins was the only Pikeville player to finish in double figures, netting 14 points. Lee finished with nine points and Castle added eight. The Bears shot just 30 percent from the field in the contest and 2-for-16 from behind the arc.

Lee’s 3-pointer from the right wing cut the Cumberland lead to 20-9 after 10 minutes, but the Bears got four free throws and an 18-footer from Lee early in the second period, making it 22-16 Phoenix. Patton’s layup ended a stretch of four points in nine minutes for CU, but the visitors went cold again until the final seconds of the quarter.

Baskets by Castle and Aundrea Matchen cut the CU lead to 26-21, but an old-fashioned 3-point play by Lindsey and then a half-court heave just before the buzzer, also from Lindsey, extended Cumberland’s advantage to 32-21 at intermission.

Lindsey netted a season-high eight points in the first half and Patton added eight as well. Cumberland made 9-of-14 shots in the first quarter but only 5-for-15 in the second period. Pikeville connected on just 7-of-23 shots in the first half and committed eight turnovers, six of those in the first quarter, which the Phoenix turned into nine points.

Cumberland will play at fourth-ranked Shawnee State on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.