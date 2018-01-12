Lebanon city league results

PEE WEE

Light Blue 12, Orange 5

Romel Anderson scored six points for the Light Blue while Luke Hayes finished with four and Zion Clemmons two.

Cami Dockins and Hadley Hays had two points apiece and Tyler Brownlee a free throw for the Orange.

11-BOYS

Blue 22, Red 15

Peyton Hoover and Anthony Crowell each finished with five points for the Blue while Nathan Perry produced four, Jacob Blankenship and Thomas Curley three apiece and Dylan Jones two.

Ethan Mills scored six points for the Red while Michael Howell and Joshua McGuire each threw in three, Troy Dill two and Josh Sawyer a free throw.

Gold 25, Black 16

Elijah Shreeve scored 11 points for the Gold while Tucker Smith tossed in six, Jayden Carpenter four, Joey Thomas two and Nathan Deadman and Jackson Polster a free throw apiece.

Jordan Evert scored six for the Black while Connor Glover finished with five, Seaton Hapner three and Jacob Smart two.