Ronjanae DeGray wins Sun Belt Player of the Week honor

In the Trojans' two wins over UT Arlington and Texas State, the former Mt. Juliet High star averaged 18.5 points, a 65.2 field-goal percentage (15-for-23) and 4.5 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game off the bench.

DeGray began the week with a team-leading 14 points in addition to five rebounds in 32 minutes against the Mavericks. She followed that up with her best performance of the weekend against the Bobcats as she tied a season high with 23 points, went 10-for-11 from the field and tallied four boards in 31 minutes.

This season, DeGray leads the Sun Belt and ranks 35th nationally with a 55.9 field-goal percentage. In conference play, the junior is third in the league with 19.0 points per game and leads the field with a 65.8 field-goal percentage.

This is DeGray's first Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week award, but her twin sister, Raeyana DeGray, won the award back on Dec. 4.

Little Rock has first place all to itself in the Sun Belt Conference at 6-0 with a 1.5-game lead over second-place South Alabama and Louisiana.