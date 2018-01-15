Tuesday action snowed out

Mt. Juliet was scheduled to travel to Wilson Central on Tuesday night. But both teams announced the game was postponed on their Twitter accounts late Monday afternoon. A makeup date hasn’t been announced.

Also scheduled for Tuesday - Portland at Lebanon and Watertown at Smith County.

Chuck Whitlock, director of school health and athletics, said teams were urged to shut down practice by 3 p.m. Monday, a decision he said was made earlier when it wasn’t clear when the snow would move in. Cancelling classes for Tuesday also shuts down any sports activity.

More than in inch of snow was expected to fall overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

“We cancelled all extracurricular activities,” Whitlock said late Monday afternoon. “If every weatherman this side of the Mississippi is wrong, we may reconsider and let them open the gym for practice.

“As of now, because we’ve taken steps to cancel school (Tuesday), we’ve cancelled all extracurricular activities as well.”

On the private school side, Mt. Juliet Christian is scheduled to travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday night. MJCA had canceled Tuesday classes by Monday night. FCS announced its Tuesday classes would be canceled at 8:15 p.m.

Friendship boys’ coach Ben Johnson said early Monday evening he had been in touch with MJCA counterpart Paul Christensen making contingency plans, including a makeup date, but that the game, for now, remains on.

“We’re just waiting to see what the weather does and make arrangements from there,” Johnson said following the Commanders’ 75-67 win at Davidson Academy which pushed their records to 13-7 for the season and 5-3 to end the first half of the Middle Region District 2-A schedule. “It’s going to be either Tuesday or Saturday.”