Some Tuesday games rescheduled

Mt. Juliet Christian’s double header at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex is on for 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Commander coach Ben Johnson. The school is hosting a Science Olympiad competition during the day in the gym, necessitating the later-than-normal start time.

Also on Saturday, Portland will visit Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court for a 6 p.m. tip off, 30 minutes earlier than usual for District 9-AAA schools.

Watertown’s games at Smith County will be played Jan. 25 with a 6 p.m. girls’ tipoff, Purple Tiger coach Matt Bradshaw said.

There was no word on Mt. Juliet’s game at Wilson Central.