Mt. Juliet-at-Wilson Central moved to Saturday

Mt. Juliet will make up Tuesday’s snowed-out double header at Wilson Central at 6 p.m. Saturday, Lady Wildcats coach Jeff Keller said Thursday.

Keller said girls’ junior-varsity action will tip off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys before the varsity gets under way.

Earlier, Lebanon had already rescheduled its Tuesday home games against Portland at 6 p.m. Saturday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Friendship Christian’s Tuesday double header with Mt. Juliet Christian will also be played Saturday with a 6:15 p.m. tip time at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Only Watertown’s Tuesday games at Smith County have a different make-up date. The Purple Tigers will travel to Carthage on Jan. 25.