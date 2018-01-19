Golden Bears welcome Allen back by beating Blue Devils

Allen took a leave of absence Dec. 1 due to a herniated disc and underwent surgery two days after Christmas. The Golden Bears went 9-5 under interim coach Michael Berardi. Friday’s win made them 15-5 for the season and 5-2 in District 9-AAA as they broke a tie with Lebanon, both in the league and overall.

Mt. Juliet led 10-6 following the first quarter before Lebanon edged in front 16-15 by halftime. The Golden Bears went back ahead 30-23 going into the fourth period as the Blue Devils dropped to 14-6, 4-3.

Jordan Lockridge fired in 14 points from the Bear backcourt while Isaac Stephens threw in 13 from the post. Will Pruitt popped in a pair of three-pointers on his way to nine while Gavin Wilson and J.C. Crawford each finished with five and Bryan Aiken four.

Noah Mulaski led Lebanon with 13 points while Zion Logue finished with five, Eddie Jackson four, Jeremiah Hastings and Evan Britt three each and Malcolm Logue, Gaven Reasonover and Ethan Njezic two apiece.

Both teams will be back in makeup action Saturday due to Tuesday’s snowouts - Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central and Lebanon at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court against Portland.

Hendersonville spoils Central’s Coming Home

GLADEVILLE — Hendersonville took the lead in the second quarter and went on to spoil Wilson Central’s Coming Home 59-40 Friday night.

The Wildcats held a 14-13 edge through eight minutes before a 20-10 second period by Hendersonville shot the Commandos in front 33-24 by halftime. It was 42-30 through three as Central slipped to 8-11 for the season and 3-4 in District 9-AAA.

Zach Morris threw in two three-pointers as he, Cooper Smith and Derek Kincaid each fired in 14 points for Hendersonville while Noah Taylor tossed in 12 as the Commandos climbed to 10-6, 5-2.

Gavin Johnson threw in three triples to lead Central with 13 points while Caleb Lawrence sank a pair of treys for his six. Twins Kito and Kene Aruh each finished with five points while Dalton King collected four, Kyzick Schweppe a first-quarter three and Naz Czeskleba and Daniel Jackson two apiece.

Wilson Central will be right back at it Saturday night when Mt. Juliet comes in to make up Tuesday’s snowout.

Purple Tigers defeated at DeKalb

SMITHVILLE — DeKalb County made its move in the second quarter Friday night to take the lead on Watertown as the host Tigers defeated the Purple Tigers 67-57 in District 8-AA action.

Watertown led 12-8 eight minutes in before DeKalb took the second quarter 23-14 to go up 31-26 by halftime. An even-steven third period made it 46-41.

Austin Lasater sank three 3-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 15 points while Preston Tomlinson tossed in 10. Nathan Fish finished with nine points while Heath Price added eight. Jared Tomson totaled four steals as he and Aidan Usher each finished with four points while Addison Clinton threw in three free throws and Griffin Creswell and Elijah Williams two points apiece.

Watertown will return home for Tuesday’s night visit from Upperman.

DCA spoils Friendship’s Homecoming

Donelson Christian pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday night to spoil Friendship Christian’s Homecoming 45-45 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

DCA led 10-9 following the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime. Bryce Miller beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer to put the Commanders in front 32-31 before Friendship fell to 14-8 for the season and 6-4 in the Middle Region District 2-A.

Parker Howell hit three 3-pointers to lead DCA with 18 points while Ben Singer scored 10.

Jake Blair sank 6 of 7 free throws to lead Friendship with 13 points while Joe Greenwood added 11 and Hanley Sobieszczyk eight. Miller hit two triples as he and Ashton Young each scored six while Dorian Champion chipped in a free throw.

Friendship will play for a third straight night Saturday when Mt. Juliet Christian visits the Sportsplex in a makeup game caused by Tuesday’s snowout.

Saints lose at USN

NASHVILLE — University School of Nashville defeated Mt. Juliet Christian 40-32 Friday night.

The Tigers led 8-6 following the first quarter, 17-11 at halftime and 25-19 through three periods as the Saints slipped to 9-9.

Drew Dibble dropped in a pair of three-pointers to lead USN with 10 points.

Caylor Bates’ 12 points included three triples for the Saints while Trent Graves scored six, Gavin Forsha and Logan Collier four each and Jacob Hall and Dwayne Ewers a triple apiece.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play for a third straight night Saturday when the Saints travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex to make up Tuesday’s snowout.