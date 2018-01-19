Lebanon city league results

9-10 BOYS

Red 13, Blue 9

Kayden Waller scored six points for the Red while JaMichael Mitchell threw in three and Jayden Cook and Dylan Poole two apiece.

Jackson Goad and William Thompson each threw in three points for the Blue while Levi Parkerson put in a pair and Devon Brown a free throw.

Orange 14, Black 9

Evyn Underwood dropped in eight points to pace the Orange while Caleb Pettross threw in three, Neyland Head two and Carter Major a free throw.

Cayden Brown scored six points and Jordan Kelly the other three for the Black.

11 BOYS

Green 23, Gray 10

Nicolas Cason knocked down nine points for the Green while Ian McParlin scored six, Caleb Butts four and Seth Meyers and Luke Robertson two apiece.

Wyatt Jones scored six points and Charles Brady the other four for the Gray.