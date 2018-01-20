Fast start carries Phoenix women past Life, 77-57

The Phoenix (14-6, 3-2 Mid-South) shot 55 percent from the field in the first half and 5-for-8 from behind the arc while forcing the Running Eagles (7-9, 0-4) into 9-of-34 shooting in the first 20 minutes with eight turnovers.

Patton posted the first seven points of the contest for Cumberland and was 7-of-8 shooting and 3-for-3 from behind the arc for 17 points in the first half.

Cumberland jumped out to a 12-2 lead less than five minutes into the contest thanks to Patton, who made a layup, a 3-pointer and then a baseline jumper for the club’s first seven points. Tucker’s 15-footer and a 3-pointer in the corner by Micah Norris forced a timeout by the Running Eagles at the 5:47 mark of the opening period.

Four free throws and a runner in the lane by Janisha Lindsey as well as baskets from Tucker and Patton increased the CU lead to 22-4. Life started the contest 2-for-16 from the field with five turnovers before Kayla Kelly and Tierra Lindsey each scored for the Running Eagles in the final two minutes of the period.

Kerrice Watson drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner and Carli Codner-Pinto hit one foul shot for a 26-8 advantage at the end of 10 minutes.

The Phoenix continued the fast start in the second quarter with eight consecutive points to begin the period, including field goals from Lindsey and Patton and two jumpers by Tucker, increasing the lead to 34-10. Layups from Watson and Katherine Griffith made it 40-12 before the Running Eagles netted seven of the next nine points.

Maeisha Teasley’s layup preceded a 3-pointer on the break from Kennesha Nichols. Lucy Stone’s layup ended the spurt, with Patton nailing a pair of 3-pointers to end the half, giving Cumberland a 48-21 advantage.

The Running Eagles scored the first 10 points of the second half, with CU missing its first seven shots and committing five turnovers against a full-court press. Lindsey netted six of the 10 points for Life before Tucker’s layup at the 3:55 mark got the Phoenix on the board.

Tucker added another basket and hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the quarter, putting the home team ahead, 57-36.

Tucker posted two more field goals and another triple in the first six minutes of the fourth period, helping the Phoenix increase the lead to 71-47. The 3-pointer at 3:38 marked the last field goal of the game for CU.

Micah Norris collected 14 points, Lindsey finished with eight points and eight assists and Kaitlin Oliver did not score but grabbed 10 rebounds.

Tierra Lindley led the Running Eagles with 15 points and Stone netted nine. Nichols registered seven points and nine rebounds.

Cumberland will travel to Georgetown College on Thursday for a 5 p.m. CST tipoff before returning home next Saturday to face third-ranked Campbellsville University at 2 p.m.

Running Eagles edge Phoenix men, 69-68

David Scott’s putback with 2.9 seconds remaining helped 25th-ranked Life University erase a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes and escape with a 69-68 victory over Cumberland on Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Cumberland put together a 10-0 run in the second with a triple by Rogan and Townes to pull the squad ahead by nine, 66-57 with just under two minutes remaining. Diondrey Holt, Jr., added a basket during the spurt, the final field goal Cumberland would make in the contest.

Zach Landis paced the Running Eagles with 31 points, shooting 11-for-25 from the field and adding five 3-pointers and eight rebounds.

The Phoenix posted seven unanswered points to start the second half with five points from Rogan to extend Cumberland’s advantage, 40-32. A three-pointer by Landis and free throw by Scott pulled Life within one.

Cumberland scored four of their next six points off of free throws to jump ahead, 48-40 at the 10:51 mark. Five points from Landis and triple by Mitchem helped the Running Eagles take the lead, 53-51.

Rogan collected 20 points, netting four triples and Powell tallied his first double-double of the year with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Life University jumped ahead early with a 10-7 run but a basket by Powell and a triple by Rogan helped the Phoenix take the lead. A three pointer by Mitchem and a basket by Landis pulled the Running Eagles ahead, 15-11.

Four points from Holt, Jr., was responded with two points by Landis to keep Life University on top by one, 21-20. A three-point play by Scott and a layup by Landis extended Life’s lead, 29-24 at the 3:57 mark.

Nine straight points for the Phoenix including a triple by Holt, Jr., a basket by Rhyan Townes and Powell and two free throws by Rogan sent the squad into the half leading, 33-29.

Life University shot 36 percent from the field and added 10 points off of Cumberland turnovers. Cumberland University shot 42 percent from three-point range making eight triples and added 17 points off the bench.

Cumberland will return to play Thursday to take on fifth-ranked Georgetown College in Kentucky at 7 p.m.