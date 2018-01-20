First-half run boosts Bears past ‘Cats

With the Aruh twins leading the way inside, Central surged to a 12-6 lead late in the first quarter.

“It was a big emphasis of ours,” Wildcats coach Chris Carney said of the fast start. “We hadn’t been playing real well offensively and we wanted to make sure we were getting the ball in the paint as much as we could. When we get it in the paint we’re pretty good.”

But the Bears scored the next 16, fueled by back-to-back three-pointers by Jordan Lockridge and capped by fastbreak layups by Lockridge and J.C. Crawford to go up 22-12.

“We went through foul trouble in the second quarter and had some different guys on the floor,” Carney said. “A lot of those came off turnovers which were uncontested layups. It’s a bad part of the game we’ll look back on and try to get better.”

Mt. Juliet never trailed again. But the Bears had to withstand several Central rallies in the second half. The most nerve-wracking came when three free throws by Kyzick Schweppe, brought the Wildcats within 59-57.

But with a chance to tie or take the lead, a turnover and two free throws by Will Pruitt sealed the deal for the Bears, who improved to 16-5 for the season and 6-2 in District 9-AAA while Central slipped to 8-12, 3-5.

“They’re good,” Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said of the Wildcats. “They struggle a little bit with consistency. We expected nothing less than what happened tonight, a good, close game. We showed a lot of composure in the first part of the game.

“We expected that game. We know how talented they are, how good they are, how physical they are.”

Mt. Juliet matched the physicality with big man Isaac Stephens, who scored six of his 11 in the fourth quarter. Brian Aiken and freshman Riggs Abner each finished with four. From the backcourt, Lockridge led the way with 15 while Gavin Wilson scored eight of 11, including a pair of threes, during the third quarter. Crawford collected nine and Pruitt seven.

“It’s the biggest team I’ve had since my first year at Mt. Juliet,” said Allen, in his 13th season at MJHS. “Our two big guys are sort of different players, but we’re pretty good when they’re on the floor. We just got to keep them on the floor as much as possible. Brian Aiken’s been playing on a bad ankle and he’s our best defender and best rebounder. He doesn’t score a lot of points, but he’s a special athlete, a special player. Isaac had his best game today. The Aruhs did a really good job defensively and offensively on us.

“Jordan has really grown up as a senior. He had a rough junior season, just his commitment. He was voted captain and he’s acting like it. He gets over his mistakes and he plays the next play. Gavin’s been struggling shooting the basketball. He’s a shooter and shooter’s keep shooting. He has confidence and he came through tonight.”

Kene Aruh scored seven of his 13 points in the first half and twin Kito six of his 13 in the second. Naz Czeskleba ignited Central with two of his three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on his way to 13 while Schweppe’s 11 included a pair of treys. Daniel Jackson finished with five and Gavin Johnson two.

“We both match up with each other pretty well,” Carney said. “They just got an extra bucket or two.”

Both teams will be at home Tuesday night - Central against Beech and Mt. Juliet vs. Gallatin.

Sobieszczyk’s 23 powers Friendship past MJCA

Hanley Sobieszczyk scored 23 points from inside Saturday night to power Friendship Christian past visiting Mt. Juliet Christian 57-43 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Friendship doubled the score in each of the first two quarters, from 16-8 to 32-16 by halftime. They were even during the third for a 45-29 margin as the Commanders climbed to 15-8 for the season and 7-4 in the Middle Region District 2-A.

Ashton Young added 11 from inside for Friendship while Jake Blair added eight, Dorian Champion four, Bryce Miller and Seth Filson three each, and Joe Greenwood and Adam Husseini two apiece.

Trent Graves threw in 13 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Logan Collier notched nine. Jacob Hall hit a pair of three-pointers as he and Dwayne Ewers each scored six; Gavin Forsha, Cole Alsup and David Hylick two apiece and Caylor Bates a free throw as the Saints slipped to 9-10.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Clarksville Academy in a makeup game Monday with a 4:30 p.m. tip. Both teams will be in action Tuesday night - Friendship at Nashville Christian and MJCA at home against Davidson Academy.