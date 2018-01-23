Blue Devils blast Hendersonville 69-36

The Blue Devils led 19-9 following the first quarter and 38-12 at halftime as they improved to 7-4.

Toney Conn connected on 5 of 6 free throws in leading Lebanon with 15 points while Jamar Kynard tossed in 12. Eli Scarlett threw in three 3-pointers on his way to 11 while Shack Johnson added eight, Will Seats and Isaac Johnson six each, Alex Fite four, Ty Bailey a three and Gavin Halbert and Grayson Brackman two apiece.

No one scored in double figures for Hendersonville.

Lebanon will play host to Mt. Juliet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Brandon Gym.