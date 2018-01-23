Winfree Bryant girls, Mt. Juliet boys prevail

The Lady Aviators led 8-1 following the first quarter and 15-2 at halftime as they improved to 11-5.

Jyanna Stewart, Natalie Danko and Alaina Smith each scored eight points to lead the Lady Avs while Nylyia Rankins tossed in two and Lexie Crowder a free throw.

Alivia Majors finished with four points, Brylee Sayer and Rylie Ronie two each and Madison Pertuset a free throw for Mt. Juliet.

The Golden Bears led 15-2 following the first quarter and 30-7 at halftime as the Aviators dipped to 10-6.

Mo Ruttlen and Charles Clark each collected eight points for Mt. Juliet while Daniel Rainey scored six; Blake Stacey, Jason Buren and Parker Overath four apiece and Paxton Davidson, Hayden Potts, Garrett Brown, Osize Daniyan and Carter Lea two each.

Jackson Painter and Eli Coggins each finished with five points for Winfree Bryant while Fisher Bradshaw and Evan Shipp scored two apiece.

Winfree Bryant will travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Thursday for a 6 p.m. double header.

Two close wins has WJB girls in Haile semifinals

MURFREESBORO — Walter J. Baird’s girls defeated DeKalb Middle 29-27 last Thursday and Prescott South 34-33 Jan. 15 to reach the semifinals of the James C. Haile State Tournament at Middle Tennessee Christian.

The Devilettes will face Westmoreland in Saturday’s semifinal.

Against DeKalb, Baird led 6-3 following the first quarter before going into halftime even at 9-9. The Devilettes were back in front 18-14 going into the fourth.

Terri Reynolds scored seven points; Finley Tomlin, Meioshe Mason and Julia Manus six each and Asia Barr two for Baird.

Prescott South led 14-6 following the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 30-26 through three before the Devilettes completed their comeback in the fourth.

Reynolds totaled 22 points while Tomlin and Sani Scott each finished with four.