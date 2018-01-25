Aviators down FCS

The Aviators, coached by FCS-grad Michael Teeter, led 11-3 following the first quarter, 20-6 at halftime and 30-11 through three periods as they improved to 11-6.

Jackson Painter poured in 13 points to pace Winfree Bryant while Jackson Lea and LaQuarrius Talley each scored seven, James Gilbert six, Grayson Campbell and Hunter Harris three apiece and Copeland Bradford three.

Zachary Elliott led Friendship with 10 while Rex Nave and Casey Jones each finished with five, Charlie Carpenter three, Dan Burruss two and Cade Mahoney and D.J. Rogers a free throw apiece.

Winfree Bryant will next play host to crosstown rival Walter J. Baird. The game is tentatively set for Monday night. But Baird’s girls will play in the James C. Haile State semifinals Saturday at Middle Tennessee Christian with the finals set for Monday, in which case the trip to Winfree Bryant would likely be Tuesday, Teeter said.