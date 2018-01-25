Devils drub Wildcats 78-24

The Blue Devils led 27-4 following the first quarter and 44-17 at halftime as they improved to 8-5 for the season.

Ty Bailey bagged a pair of three-pointers to lead Lebanon with 16 points while Toney Conn and Isaac Johnson each tossed in 10, with all of Johnson’s tallies coming in the first quarter. Jamar Kynard and Hunter Scurlock each scored nine points, Jack Johnson eight in the second half, Alex Fite seven, Eli Scarlett two third-period three-pointers for six and Will seats three.

Zack Harris knocked down nine points for Central while Nick Diedrich and Alex Cain each finished with four, Elijah Crockett a three and Drew Praney and Dakota Boubouries two apiece as the Wildcats were displaced from their main gym by the Region 7 wrestling tournament.

Lebanon will travel to Beech on Saturday for a noon tipoff.