Blair’s buzzer-beating bomb launches Commanders past Clarksville Academy on road

Six-foot-5 senior Daniel Loos, averaging 17 points per game but held scoreless in the first half of this game, scored for his fourth and fifth tallies of the night with 4.5 seconds left. Following a Friendship timeout, Blair banked home the bomb from out beyond the top of the key which sent the Commanders to 17-8 for the season and 9-4 in Middle Region District 2-A.

Clarksville Academy led 14-13 following the first quarter, 32-28 at halftime and 48-44 through three periods before falling to 17-5, 8-3. The Cougars have a loss to league-leading Goodpasture and two to the Commanders.

Blair fired in five triples to lead Friendship with 22 points while Joe Greenwood drained a pair of threes on his way to 16. Hanley Sobieszczyk scored 10 from inside while Ashton Young added eight and Dorian Champion a three.

Brandon Huntley, Clarksville Academy’s 6-8 freshman, hit two three-pointers on his way to 19 points while Jakobi Milan also had a pair of treys for half of his 12 as the Cougars fell to 17-5, 8-3.

With the district containing nine teams, Friendship drew a bye for the rest of the weekend and will return to action Tuesday night at 20-1 Goodpasture, which has only a two-point loss at Pope John Paul II as a blemish and is undefeated in the league.

Friendship girls fall at Clarksville Acad.

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Academy’s girls handed Friendship Christian just its second Middle Region District 2-A loss of the season Thursday night 50-46.

Sydney Boykin led the Lady Cougars with 18 points while Keisha Phillips finished with 15.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 15 points and Autumn Groves 12 for the Lady Commanders while Sydney McCormick notched nine, Savannah Craighead and Hailey Pittman four each and Rachel Pippin two as Friendship fell to 20-5 for the season and 11-2 in district play.

In a rare quirk in the district schedule, Friendship will have the weekend off before traveling to league-leading Goodpasture, which handed the Lady Commanders their other district loss, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.