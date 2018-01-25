Phoenix women hold off Georgetown, 59-56

Martina Lytle’s putback drew the Tigers (7-14, 1-5 Mid-South) within 50-48 with 2:38 remaining in the contest before Norris made back-to-back 3-pointers for the Phoenix, the first one swishing the net and the second banging off the rim, then the top of the backboard before falling through the rim for a 56-48 CU advantage.

Cumberland (15-6, 4-2) was unable to seal the victory at the foul line, missing 3-of-10 in the last 58.4 seconds, including two apiece by Norris, Patton and Janisha Lindsey. Kyra Tucker made one of her two attempts at the charity stripe, opening the door for Georgetown.

Lydia Graves knocked down consecutive triples for the Tigers, drawing the home team within three with 6.9 seconds to play. Norris missed her two shots with 1.6 seconds to play and after a timeout, Tucker knocked away the inbounds pass in the front court with 0.7 seconds remaining, ending the contest.

Patton netted 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter, connecting on four 3-pointers and 5-for-9 from behind the arc in the victory. It marked the second 20-plus point game of the season for the junior.

Norris scored the first five points of the game for CU and had seven in the first half but did not score again until the 3-pointer with 2:10 to play. Tucker added 10 points while Patton grabbed nine rebounds and Lindsey finished with five rebounds and six assists and three steals.

Graves registered 15 points and 10 boards for the Tigers and Dasia Kilbourne added 13 points. Lytle collected 13 rebounds off the bench.

Georgetown scored the first four points of the game, including one free throw and a 3-pointer by Kilbourne, but the Phoenix netted the next nine points over three minutes. Norris hit a 3-pointer from the right corner and added a layup before a short jumper from Tucker and then a fast break layup by Patton gave CU a 9-4 advantage.

Cumberland did not score the rest of the quarter, though, going 0-for-6 with six turnovers in the final five minutes. The Tigers took advantage, posting the last seven points of the period. Kennedy Flynn hit a layup before a runner from Graves and then a short baseline hook by Lytle put the home team ahead, 11-9, at the end of 10 minutes.

Flynn’s basket to start the second period stretched the Tigers lead to 13-9 and Tucker ended a six-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Carli Codner-Pinto made a triple from the right corner, but Georgetown answered with a basket from Lytle and a 3-pointer by Graves.

Kilbourne’s two free throws and a 3-pointer from Shelby Beam increased the edge to 23-19, but Cumberland posted a 7-1 spurt to end the half. Patton drilled a 3-pointer and Katherine Griffth’s layup preceded two foul shots by Patton with 1:17 left in the quarter for a 26-24 CU edge at intermission.

Patton was on fire to start the second half, helping Cumberland build a 42-33 lead thanks to a 16-5 run by the Phoenix. She hit all four triples during the stretch and Tucker added two foul shots along with a field goal under the basket.

Unfortunately Cumberland did not score in the final 2:46 of the third period, opening the door for the Tigers. Graves made a jumper in the lane and two foul shots before two free throws from Lytle and one by Flynn cut the CU advantage to 42-40 headed to the final 10 minutes.

Two baskets by Kaitlin Oliver and a layup from Patton pushed the Phoenix ahead by eight early in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers netted eight of the next 10 points. Kilbourne’s layup and an old-fashioned 3-point play from Flynn came just before the basket by Lytle, setting up the final 150 seconds in the contest.

Cumberland will return home Saturday, facing third-ranked Campbellsville University at 2 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

CU men fall in another close one, 82-75

GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Ty Sean Powell posted 17 points and nine rebounds, Diondrey Holt, Jr, added 18 on a tough-shooting night and Cumberland pulled within two with two minutes to play, but fifth-ranked Georgetown College made enough plays to post an 82-75 victory over Cumberland in men’s basketball action here Thursday night at Davis-Reid Alumni Gymnasium.

Despite going 0-for-10 from 3-point range in the second half, the Phoenix (8-12, 1-5 Mid-South) trailed 75-73 with 1:59 remaining in the contest and had the ball out of bounds underneath the basket. Holt, Jr., tried an alley-oop to Powell that was intercepted by Georgetown’s Troy Steward, who trailed the play down the floor and nailed a 3-pointer on the other end, a huge five-point swing.

Shadell Millinghaus then outhustled Cumberland for a loose ball near midcourt and turned that into an easy layup for a seven-point Tigers lead. Holt, Jr.’s basket with just under a minute to play cut the deficit to five, but last-ditch efforts to get closer were to no avail for the Phoenix, who dropped fourth straight game overall. Cumberland’s five losses in league play have come by a combined 21 points with four of those to ranked opponents.

Cumberland led 43-41 at the half and baskets by Andrew Rogan and Powell put the Phoenix ahead, 51-48, just over three minutes into the second period. Georgetown put together a 19-6 run over the next six minutes, with Millinghaus and Quan Poindexter each netting eight points during the stretch. The Tigers led 67-57 with 10:41 remaining in the contest.

Baskets by Powell and Holt, Jr., ended the spurt and two free throws by Holt, Jr., pulled the Phoenix within 70-63. Rhyan Townes and Powell added field goals for CU and another dunk from Powell, the fifth of the contest, made it 70-69 with just under seven minutes to play.

The contest was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way until Georgetown’s 7-2 stretch in the final two minutes to end the game.

Millinghaus led five Georgetown players in double figures with 19 points while Poindexter posted 16 and Eljay Cowherd recorded 13. Jahyde Gardiner registered 10 points and nine rebounds and Steward added 10 off the bench.

Tranard Chester scored 11 points for the Phoenix, all in the first half.

Cumberland put together a 13-4 after falling behind 5-0 to start the contest that included old-fashioned 3-point plays from Juandrico Walker and Reid Pierce as well as a 3-pointer from Andrew Rogan and another basket by Walker. Holt, Jr., added another old-fashioned 3-point play for a 16-11 CU advantage under seven minutes into the contest.

Charles Sweatt-Washington drilled a triple but Steward answered with 3-pointer for the Tigers on the other end. Chester’s bucket plus the foul and a trifecta from Chester increased the lead to 26-21. The senior made another triple and Powell’s dunk pushed the advantage to 31-25 with just under seven minutes to play in the period.

Baskets by Cowherd and Devon Rowan pulled Georgetown within two, but Holt, Jr., answered with a 3-pointer. An old-fashioned 3-point play from Cowherd knotted the contest at 34 but Chester hit a baseline jumper and Sweatt-Washington drilled a triple.

Blake Johnson connected on a 3-pointer as well for CU for a 42-36 lead, but one free throw apiece from Millinghaus and Gardiner made it 43-41 Phoenix at intermission.

Chester kept Cumberland in lead most of the half with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers. The Phoenix shot 56 percent in the half but committed 13 turnovers, negating the hot shooting. Cowherd paced the Tigers with 13 points, but Georgetown was just 4-of-14 from behind the arc and even worse, 5-for-13 at the foul line.

Cumberland will play at home Saturday at 4 p.m. against Campbellsville University at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.