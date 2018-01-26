Lady Avs put away Friendship in fourth

The Lady Aviators led 3-2 following the first quarter and 10-6 at halftime before the Lady Commanders leaped in front 19-18 going into the fourth. A 15-2 final stanza sent Winfree Bryant to 12-5 for the season.

Lexie Crowder scored seven points for Winfree Bryant while Natalie Danko supplied six, Jyanna Stewart five, Alaina Smith four, Nylyia Rankins and Kayla Crowder three each, Summer Sesnan and Jaden Harris two apiece and Lilly Maggart a free throw.

Cloe Smith scored eight points for FCS while Ellen Williams added six, Erin Gallatin five and Hope Ilias two.

Winfree Bryant’s regular-season finale is scheduled to be at home Monday night for Eighth-Grade Night against Walter J. Baird. But Baird’s girls will play in the James C. Haile State semifinals Saturday, with the finals set for Monday. If the Devilettes lost Saturday, they will play at Winfree Bryant on Monday while a win would push the Winfree Bryant game to Tuesday.