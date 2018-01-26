Mulaski’s last-minute flurry lifts Lebanon past Central 55-54

Central surged to an early lead and held it most of the night. The Wildcats led 21-13 following the first quarter, 31-23 at halftime and 45-44 through three before Lebanon took a lead in the fourth. Gavin Johnson’s three-pointer with less than three minutes left put the visitors back on top 52-49.

The Wildcats were up 54-50 when Mulaski stole the ball and drove for an old-fashioned three-point play which cut the margin to one. Central missed a shot on the other end and Mulaski drove to the basket to put Lebanon back in front. The visitors turned the ball over and the Blue Devils improved to 16-7 for the season and 6-4 in District 9-AAA.

Mulaski finished with 15 of his 20 points in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers. Eddie Jackson had 10 of his 12 in the first half while Malcolm Logue, finishing with 10 points, joined Mulaski by hitting two triples each in the third period. Jeremiah Hastings had nine points and Zion Logue four.

Johnson sank three triples and Naz Czeskleba two as each scored 12 to lead Central while Kyrick Schweppe added 11, getting the Wildcats started with two of his three treys in the first quarter. Kito Aruh scored six points, Daniel Jackson five and Dalton King and Kene Aruh four each as the visitors sank to 9-13, 4-6.

Both teams will be at home Tuesday night. Lebanon will play host to Station Camp for Hall of Fame and Pink Out Night. Central will entertain 9-AAA co-leader Gallatin.

Good start propels Purple Tigers to home win

WATERTOWN — Watertown got off to a good start and held the lead the remainder of a 60-48 win over York Institute on Friday night.

The Purple Tigers jumped to an 18-9 first-quarter lead and held serve the rest of the way to improve to 9-15 for the season and 3-7 in District 8-A. Watertown led 34-24 at halftime and 42-33 through three periods.

Austin Lasater sank half of Watertown’s six three-pointers and all five of his free throws to pace the Purple with 20 points while Heath Price produced 15 points, seven assists and three steals. Jared Tomson added eight points while Preston Tomlinson totaled seven points and six rebounds. Elijah Williams also scored seven points while Aidan Usher converted a three-point play.

Watertown will play host to Macon County on Tuesday night as former assistant coaches under Randall Hutto at Lebanon - WHS’ Matt Bradshaw and MCHS’ Jason Welch - send their teams against each other.

Balanced Bears stay atop 9-AAA

PORTLAND — With Gavin Wilson and Jordan Lockridge scoring from outside and Isaac Stephens dominating inside, Mt. Juliet maintained at least its share of first place in District 9-AAA with a 76-55 road win Friday night.

While Stephens muscled in 23 points from the paint, Wilson sank five three-pointers on his way to 17 while Lockridge added 11. Will Pruitt pitched in with nine and Ryan McIntosh, J.C. Crawford, Bryan Aiken and Riggs Abner four each as the Golden Bears improved to 18-5 for the season and 8-2 in the district, tied for the top spot with Gallatin, which beat Beech on Friday night.

The teams were even 13-13 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet dominated the second 26-11 to go up 39-24 by halftime. The Bears were ahead 58-46 through three periods.

Porter Martin scored 16 points, including a pair of threes, to pace Portland while Dustin Hicks’ 11 included three triples. Bryce Keith tossed in two triples in the third quarter on his way to 10.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Beech on Tuesday night.

Crusaders edge Saints 55-49

MT. JULIET — Hendersonville Christian emerged with a 55-49 win at Mt. Juliet Christian on Friday night.

The teams were even 15-15 following the first quarter before Hendersonville Christian edged in front 27-25 by halftime. After another even-steven period for a 36-34 edge, the Crusaders built a little breathing room in the fourth as the Saints slipped to 9-13.

Jalen Cole connected for 23 points, including a pair of three-pointers, to lead Hendersonville Christian. Peyton Shoulders sank three triples on his way to 17 while Joseph Muussnug tossed in 10.

Caylor Bates bagged three triples to lead Mt. Juliet Christian with 17 points while Gavin Forsha threw in 13 and Jacob Hall 10, including a pair of threes. Trent Graves scored seven and Logan Collier two.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Donelson Christian on Tuesday following the girls’ 6:30 p.m. game.