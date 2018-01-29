Sam Houston, Carroll-Oakland capture Blue League titles

The Lady Tigers topped Coles Ferry 19-15 before Carroll-Oakland edged Coles Ferry 23-21.

SUNDAY

GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Sam Houston 19, Coles Ferry 15

Keeli Davis dropped in nine points for Sam Houston while Addie Lindsey scored six and Rolandria Dowell and Alyssa Horne each had two.

Alyssa Whittaker and Alyissa Williamson each scored six points and Marissa Williamson three for Coles Ferry.

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

Carroll-Oakland 23, Coles Ferry 21

Brody Reasonover racked up 10 points for Carroll-Oakland while Tyler Anderson added five, Avery Harris four and Carson Fox and Peyton Laws two each.

Ja’Michael Mitchell collected eight points for Coles Ferry while Ford Graviss scored six, Kalib Gilbert five and Jordan Jewell two.

SATURDAY

GIRLS

Byars Dowdy 29, Carroll-Oakland 11

Samia Payne poured in 10 points for Byars Dowdy while Kiyla Starks scored seven and Leah Cochran, Zoe Hemontoler, Tramaria Neal, Avah Perry, Lilly Purnell and Elizabeth Velsor two each in a first-round game.

Kinsley Coleman finished with four points for Carroll-Oakland while Nicole Reed, Daisy Walters and Kristen Wynns each tossed in two and Ja’niyah Pillows a free throw.

Walters scored two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

Castle Heights 36, Tuckers Crossroads 9

Takisia Hastings scored 16 points and Chelsey Goodloe 12 for Castle Heights in a first-round game. Ellie Shanks threw in three and Liz Thompson and Teagan Fetcho two each.

Jamie Simms scored seven points and Bella Goodall two for Tuckers Crossroads.

Goodloe, Omaria Stevenson and Autumn Sweatt each scored two fifth-period points for Castle Heights while Sydney Selby countered with a pair for Tuckers Crossroads.

Sam Houston 20, Byars Dowdy 5

Rolandria Dowell threw in 13 points for Sam Houston while Keeli Davis finished with five and Lola Claire Chappell two.

Samia Payne put in three points and Kiyla Starks two for Byars Dowdy.

Emmie Lindsey tossed in two points and Madison Huggins a free throw in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.

Coles Ferry 24, Castle Heights 12

Marissa Williamson scored 11 points for Coles Ferry in the other semifinal wile Alyssa Whittaker supplied seven, Alyissa Williamson four and Lydia Deffendall two.

Chelsey Goodloe scored seven points and Takisia Hastings five for Castle Heights.

Amiyah Hodge and Azaria Jeter each tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.

BOYS

Tuckers Crossroads 42, Byars Dowdy 18

Zeb Major totaled 20 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Logan Hackett had five; Carter Bass, Spencer Hays, Colt Jackson and Maddox Njezic four each and Blake Waldroff a free throw.

Josh Burgett scored seven points for Byars Dowdy while Terrell Searcy finished with five and Bryson Legon, Zion Seay and Danzerio Weir two each.

Connor Heath had two fifth-period points for Tuckers Crossroads, a tally matched by Byars Dowdy’s George Donnell.

Sam Houston 31, Castle Heights 7

Amauri Manier notched nine points for Sam Houston while Antwan Abston, Dame’on Calloway and Mason Hallum each scored six and Cooper Hays and Taveon Grayson two apiece.

Cade Thorne finished with four points, Jacob Rasinar two and Trey Cecil a free throw for Castle Heights.

Jarius Keeley tossed in two points for Castle Heights.

Coles Ferry 34, Tuckers Crossroads 5

Kalib Gilbert tossed in 10 points for Coles Ferry in this semifinal game while Jordan Jewell scored six, Markeese Crowell and Malik Humes four each and Dawson Huffaker, Jordan Lawson, Brody Royalty, Ethan Schweer and Ja’Michael Mitchell two apiece.

Zeb Major threw in three points and Spencer Hays two for Tuckers Crossroads.

Trey Johnson fired in four points and Connor Jones two in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.

Carroll-Oakland 32, Sam Houston 20

Avery Harris had 12 points for Carroll-Oakland in the other semifinal while Carson Fox finished with nine, Brody Reasonover eight and Tyler Anderson three.

Mason Hallum had six points for Sam Houston while Remaurion Jackson finished with five and Dame’on Calloway, Maddox Hallum and Cooper Hays threw in three each.

Cash Williams fired in four points and Gary Owens two in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland while Amauri Manier countered with two for Sam Houston.