Baird girls defeat Lady Avs in finale

The Devilettes, who lost to Upperman in the James C. Haile State Tournament final Monday night, led 9-6 following the first quarter, 18-8 at halftime and 31-12 through three periods as the Lady Aviators wrapped up a 16-2 season.

“I am very proud of our girls and the season that they had,” Winfree Bryant coach Aaron Tomlinson said. “They showed a lot of growth and improvements over the course of this year. This group of eight-graders will be hard to replace.”

Terri Reynolds knocked down 19 points to lead Baird while Meioshe Mason added eight, Finley Tomlin six and Asia Barr two.

Natalie Danko dropped in 12 points for Winfree Bryant while Nylyia Rankins finished with four and Neveah Martinez a free throw.