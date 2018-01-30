Devilettes hold off Station Camp

Lebanon improved to 17-9 for the season and 9-2 in District 9-AAA where the Devilettes’ deficit to first-place Beech was cut in half to one game by the Lady Buccaneers’ loss to Mt. Juliet.

LHS led 16-8 following the first quarter as Aaryn Grace Lester scored all nine of her points during the opening eight minutes.

But behind seven second-period points by Faith Eubank, Station Camp caught and passed Lebanon, going up 18-16 on her layup. But Addie Grace Porter’s layup on the other end helped stem the tide as the Devilettes recovered and went back up 25-21 going into halftime.

Lebanon led 35-33 through three periods and, despite several opportunities by Station Camp to catch up, led throughout the fourth quarter. The Lady Bison’s final chance ended with a travel with two seconds left as the visitors slipped to 12-11, 6-5.

Maleigha Oldham led Lebanon with 12 points while Lester and Allissa Mulaski each scored nine, Christaney Brookshire seven, Porter and Lindsey Freeman three apiece and Akiraona Steverson two.

Eubank led the Lady Bison with 17 points while Bre Burns tossed in 12.

The Devilettes, who own the tiebreaker on just about all the teams trailing them, will continue their quest to put pressure on Beech when Gallatin visits Brandon Gym at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Underclassmen lead Central to Senior Night win

GLADEVILLE — On Senior Night, it was a couple of underclassmen who led Wilson Central to victory.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto racked up 13 points and sophomore Nicole Brill 10 to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 59-26 triumph over Gallatin on Tuesday night.

The Lady Wildcats led 9-6 following the first quarter, 25-11 at halftime and 42-17 through three periods.

Richetto’s total included three 3-pointers. Senior Taylor Tucker supplied six points and six rebounds while Aubree Starnes and Sydney Dalton each finished with five. Senior Kenadhi Killebrew had five assists as she, Jasmin Angel and Teoria Woods flipped in four points apiece. Martoia Buchanan and senior Julia Maki each threw in three while senior Kathryn Bean supplied six rebounds and two points.

Central will travel to Station Camp on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.

Macon County wears out Watertown

WATERTOWN — Watertown fell out of contention early Tuesday night in a 66-40 loss to Macon County.

The visitors led 28-9 following the first quarter and 45-20 at halftime.

Emma Edwards’ 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots paced Watertown while Saranda Woodson tossed in 10 points. McKenna George and Ashlea Dickens each scored seven points while Brittni Allison finished with four.

Watertown will remain at home for a Friday night visit from Livingston Academy with tipoff set for 6 p.m.

Pittman’s 30 leads Friendship to upset win at Goodpasture

MADISON — Friendship Christian knocked off Middle Region District 2-A leader Goodpasture 57-50 Tuesday night on the Lady Cougars’ floor.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 30 points while twin sister Hailey Pittman pitched in with 10 for the Lady Commanders. Savannah Craighead scored six points, Autumn Graves finished with five, Anna Taylor four and Rachel Pippin two.

Lauren King’s 17 points led the Lady Cougars.

Friendship will finish its four-game road swing at 6 p.m. Thursday at University School of Nashville.

Lady Bears hand Beech first district loss

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet made a bid to tighten the race in District 9-AAA Tuesday night by handing league-leading Beech its first district loss 62-47.

Following a 10-10 first-quarter tie, the Lady Bears built a 21-15 halftime lead. They were up 39-31 through three periods before Shelby Petty and Nevaeh Majors salted the game away from the free-throw line in the fourth as Mt. Juliet improved to 15-7 for the season and 7-4 in the district.

Majors sank all eight of her fourth-quarter free throws, finishing a perfect 10 for the game in leading the Lady Bears with 19 points. Petty put in 7 of 8 from the line and 11 points in the fourth on her way to 10-of-13 and 18 points for the game. Emma Palmer pitched in with 12. Ryleigh Osborne sank a pair of third-period three-pointers as she and Tondrianna Davis each scored six.

Beech dropped to 10-1 in the district.

Mt. Juliet will return home to play host to Hendersonville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.