Jackson’s career-high 28 leads Lebanon

The teams were tied 12-12 following the first quarter before Lebanon opened a 28-20 halftime lead and 46-37 through three periods as the Blue Devils, who dropped in 12 of 13 free throws in the fourth and 16 of 21 for the game, improved to 17-7 for the season and 7-4 in District 9-AAA.

Noah Mulaski scored 17 for Lebanon while point guard Malcolm Logue added all 11 of his points in the second half. Jeremiah Hastings added eight, Evan Britt a three-pointer and Ethan Njezic two.

Jonathan Gillard tossed in 20 points from the post for Station Camp while Justin McMurry threw in 13.

Lebanon will play host to Hendersonville on Friday night.

Gallatin rallies past Wildcats into sole possession of 9-AAA lead

GLADEVILLE — Gallatin roared from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Wilson Central 63-56 and take sole possession of the District 9-AAA lead Tuesday night.

Wilson Central led 40-38 through three periods before Gallatin controlled the fourth 25-16 as the Green Wave, with Mt. Juliet losing at Beech, moved to 9-2 in the district. Gallatin led 18-11 following the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime.

Naz Czeskleba sank six three-pointers to lead the Wildcats with 20 points while Kito Aruh finished with 14 and twin brother Kene Aruh nine. Gavin Johnson scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter while Daniel Jackson finished with five and Dalton King two.

Wilson Central will travel to Station Camp on Friday night.

Purple Tigers fall to Macon County 59-53

WATERTOWN — Watertown gave Macon County a battle Tuesday night before succumbing 59-53.

Macon County led 14-9 following the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime.

Preston Tomlinson totaled 22 points, including four three-pointers, and seven rebounds for the Purple Tigers while Heath Price produced 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jared Tomson sank a pair of threes on his way to 10 points while Aidan Usher finished with four, Austin Lasater a three and Elijah Williams two.

Watertown will remain home to play host to Livingston Academy on Friday night.

Friendship falls at Goodpasture

MADISON — Goodpasture used its bench to pull away from Friendship Christian 47-37 Tuesday night.

Tripp MacEachern, averaging over 19 points per game for Goodpasture, was held to a single free throw. But Hunter Scurlock came off the bench to score 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Cougars climbed to 23-1 for the season and 15-0 in the Middle Region District 2-A.

Friendship led 11-10 following the first quarter before Goodpasture edged in front 19-18 at halftime and 35-30 going into the fourth as the Commanders sank to 17-9, 9-5.

Hanley Sobieszczyk scored 12 points from the post for Friendship while Jake Blair tossed in 10. Joe Greenwood sank a pair of triples on his way to eight while Ashton Young finished with four and Bryce Miller a three.

Friendship will wrap up its four-game road swing Friday night at University School of Nashville.

Beech knocks Mt. Juliet out of 9-AAA lead

HENDERSONVILLE — After Mt. Juliet’s girls upset District 9-AAA-leading Beech, the Beech boys returned the favor by stunning the league co-leader 53-46 Tuesday night.

Beech led 14-13 following the first quarter, 24-23 at halftime and 36-31 through three periods.

Jayson Brown bagged all 12 of his free throws to lead Beech with 16 points while Mitchell Sorenson scored 13.

Isaac Stephens’ 15 points led Mt. Juliet while Gavin Wilson sank three 3-pointers on his way to 12. Jordan Lockridge’s eight included a pair of triples while Will Pruitt put in five, Bryan Aiken four and Riggs Abner two.

Gallatin defeated Station Camp to keep the Green Wave in the district lead while Mt. Juliet slipped to 18-6 for the season and 8-3 in the league.

Mt. Juliet will try to get back on track Friday night when the Bears play host to Hendersonville.

MJCA defeated at DCA

DONELSON — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 53-36 decision at Donelson Christian on Tuesday night.

DCA led 16-7 following the first quarter, 32-21 at halftime and 41-29 through three periods as the Saints slipped to 9-14.

Colton Oakley’s 11 points led DCA while Parker Howell’s 10 included a pair of three-pointers.

Dwayne Ewers sank two triples in leading the Saints with 11 points while Trent Graves notched nine, Caylor Bates and Chris Bly five each, Jacob Hall four and Gavin Forsha two.

Mt. Juliet Christian will return home to play host to Nashville Christian on Thursday night.