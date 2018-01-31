Lebanon city league results

PEE WEE

Blue 12, Light Blue 0

Peyton Brown bucketed eight points for the Blue while Maverick Jones and Kayden Young each tossed in two.

Red 17, Green 2

Niken Walker tossed in 10 points for the Red while Peyton Webb threw in three and Bryson Camperlino and Jaden Fugate two each.

Trey Howard and Trey Patino each put in a free throw for the Green.

11 BOYS

Blue 34, Red 18

Anthony Crowell threw in 13 points for the Blue while Thomas Curley added eight, Jacob Blankenship seven, Jordan Haroulokis four and Dylan Jones two.

Joshua McGuire racked up eight points for the Red while Ethan Mills scored six, Josh Sawyer three and Troy Dill a free throw.